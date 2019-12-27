More trouble over Cabinet expansion in Maharashtra

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government’s troubles over Cabinet expansion seem to be far from over.

With a possibility that the Home ministry may go back to the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), a section within the Congress is now reportedly staking claim to Deputy Chief Ministership saying the allotted portfolios to the party are not satisfactory.

Asked whether the party is unhappy over the allotted portfolios, Maharashtra Congress president and Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat said, “it is natural for every party to wish for important departments. At the same time it has to be taken in to account that there are three parties in this government. It is possible that someone would feel different about the portfolio distribution.” The MVA government, he added, works as per the Common Minimum Program (CMP) and will continue to do so.

As per the initial understanding between the three parties, NCP would get to keep the deputy CM’s post with Home going to Shiv Sena. However, recent reports have indicated that the Sena may also give Home to the NCP. This, a section within the Congress fears, would make the NCP too powerful.

“There is a thought within the Congress that if this change happens, then the party must demand a deputy Chief Ministership for itself. This government survives only if three parties are happy and there is no point in making one of the three grumpy,” said a senior Congress leader on condition of anonymity.

When Mr. Thorat was asked for his comments on seeking the Deputy CM’s post, he said he had heard this on news only on television.

The Congress is also facing an internal tug-of-war over who will get which ministry. The Sena and NCP are putting the blame for the delay of the cabinet expansion on the Congress’ inability to finalise the names soon.

Mr. Thorat refuted the charge on Thursday saying the Cabinet expansion did not take place on December 24 because the administration was not prepared to hold the ceremony with just a 48-hour notice.

Hence it has been decided to hold the ceremony on December 30.