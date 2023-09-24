More than 80,000 idols immersed in Mumbai on fifth day of Ganesh festivities

September 24, 2023 12:18 pm | Updated 12:42 pm IST - Mumbai

More than 80,000 idols were immersed between Saturday, which was the fifth day of Ganesh festivities, and the early hours of Sunday in Mumbai, a civic official said.

As per a release from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, 80,969 idols were immersed till 3 a.m. on Sunday, comprising 1,410 'sarvajanik' or public idols, 71,821 household ones and 7,738 Gauri Ganesh idols.

Of these, 32,509 idols were immersed in artificial waterbodies, comprising 581 public idols, 29,620 household ones and 2,308 Gauri Ganesh idols, it said.

The immersions took place in Girgaum, Dadar, Juhu, Marve and Aksa beaches and 73 natural spots as well as 191 artificial ponds created by the civic body.

In a statement, Mumbai police said 2,094 officials, 11083 constables, 32 platoons of State Reserve Police Force (SRPF), Quick Response Team (QRT), Rapid Action Force and Home Guards have been deployed in the city in view of festivities.

It said no untoward incident was reported through the day during immersion.

