More than 3,600 cops to ensure incident-free Mumbai marathon on Jan 15

January 15, 2023 06:31 am | Updated 03:31 am IST - New Delhi

The Tata Mumbai Marathon (TMM) is an annual event that is held on the third Sunday of January every year

PTI

Defending Champion, Srinu Bugatha and Former Asian Marathon Champion, Gopi T; Four Time Tata Mumbai Marathon Winner, Sudha Singh and fifth finisher at the 2022 Dhaka International Marathon, Arati Patil poses for a photo in front of CSMT ahead of Tata Mumbai Marathon, in Mumbai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: ANI

More than 3,600 police personnel are being deployed to ensure the smooth passage of the Mumbai marathon scheduled on Sunday, an official said.

The Mumbai Police will ensure that no untoward incident happens during the event, the official said on Saturday night.

A total of 3,145 police constables and 540 officers will be deployed on the routes of the marathon and at important locations in south Mumbai and central Mumbai from where the runners will pass through, he said.

Officials of the Anti-Terrorism cells of Mumbai Police, 18 platoons of the State Reserve Police Force, four squads of Riot Control Police, 18 Quick Response Teams will also be deployed, he said.

Considering the gathering of runners, combat, BDDS, and gas squads will be present at the venue of the marathon and at other important places. CCTV cameras will keep an eye on the event, the official added.

The Mumbai Marathon is amongst the top 10 marathons in the world. It will be held in six different race categories – full marathon (42.195 kms), half marathon (21.097 kms), dream run (6.6 km), senior citizens race (4.7 km), champions with disability category (2.1 km) and the open 10 K run.

