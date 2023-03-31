ADVERTISEMENT

More than 20 persons apprehended for clash during Ram Navami procession in Mumbai

March 31, 2023 10:12 am | Updated 10:12 am IST - Mumbai

During the clash between the two groups, stones were hurled, which triggered panic in the area

PTI

Police have apprehended more than 20 persons in connection with a clash between two groups during a Ram Navami procession in Mumbai's Malvani area, an official said on Friday.

The incident occurred on Thursday night at Malvani in suburban Malad (West) when the procession was going on and some people objected to high volume DJ and loud music accompanying it.

"The police have so far apprehended more than 20 persons on the charge of rioting and the process to place them under arrest is on," the official said.

During the clash between the two groups, stones were hurled, which triggered panic in the area. An additional police force was called in and the police personnel used force to disperse the crowd, the official said.

Senior police officials and some local political leaders rushed to the spot and appealed for peace, he said.

After the incident, supporters of a right-wing organization gathered outside the Malvani police station and demanded action against those who allegedly pelted stones.

A large number of police personnel were deployed in the area and the situation was brought under control, he added.

