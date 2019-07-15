More seats in medical courses soon: CM

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said the deficit of seats for open category students in medical graduation and postgraduation admissions, as a result of newly introduced reservation to various communities, will be compensated by increasing the number of seats.

A delegation of the Save Merit, Save Nation movement held a meeting with Mr. Fadnavis at Sahyadri Guest House to highlight the issue of reducing the number of seats for the open category students as a result of which many failed to secure admission this year.

The CM said that a system will be put in place to study the problems of the open category students and find suitable measures to resolve them. “Those eligible open category students who could not get admission due to reservation should seek admission in private colleges and the government will reimburse their current year’s tuition fees,” he said.

However, members of the delegation have said the move can not be a permanent solution. “One thousand seats have been increased in MBBS courses. Despite this, there is a deficit of 250 seats for open category students. This is not limited to medical course, it will be replicated in all courses,” Anil Laddhad of the movement said.

Mr. Laddhad welcomed the initiative of the State government to begin talks with the open category aspirants and said Mr. Fadnavis has directed to set up a committee to look into the problems of open category students.

“But temporary measures cannot be extended infinitely. Fee reimbursement cannot be made a law. Open category students don’t just study for the degree, they also aspire to be part of a prestigious institute. The label of an institute does matter for them. Admission to any private college can not be the reward for their efforts to get into prestigious government institutes,” he said.

Schemes for economically weak

Informing the delegation about various measures undertaken by the State for economically weaker students from the open category, Mr. Fadnavis said the government is implementing a 50% tuition fees reimbursement scheme for 604 courses for the economically weaker open category students through Rajarshi Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Educational Reimbursement Scheme. “Besides, scholarship for education in foreign universities is given to the students of OBC and open category students,” he said.

The meeting was held in the wake of the Supreme Court’s order on Friday, where it declined to stay a Bombay High Court judgement, which upheld the reservation for the Maratha community in education and government jobs.

However, a Bench led by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi directed the State to refrain from implementing the quota with retrospective effect from 2014.