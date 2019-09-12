More Rajdhani services from tomorrow

The Central Railway (CR) will increase the frequency of the Rajdhani Express, which runs from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) to Hazrat Nizamuddin station in Delhi.

The service, which runs on Wednesdays and Saturdays, will now run on Mondays and Fridays too. Union Minister for Railways Piyush Goyal will inaugurate the additional service at CSMT on Friday.

Additional services were made possible only after a spare Linke-Hofmann Busch (LHB) rake, available with Western Railway (WR), was given to CR last month. The train, which is the third Rajdhani from Mumbai was inaugurated in January, and according to railway officials has been very popular with passengers, especially from Jalgaon and Bhopal.

Initially, its journey time was 20 hours, which was cut down to 16 hours using push-pull method. “The service will now run on Monday and Friday from CSMT, in addition to the existing services. The new rake will also run with push-pull technology,” Shivaji Sutar, chief public relations officer, CR, said.

With an eye on the upcoming State polls, Mr. Goyal will be inaugurating a laundry list of passenger amenities across the city’s suburban network, which will include three new foot overbridges, escalators, lifts, renovated booking offices, LED indicators at 22 stations, cover over platforms at 13 stations and free WiFi at 29 stations.

He will also be inaugurating the building for the second bench of the railway claims tribunal (RCT) in the city, which was, until now, operating out of makeshift arrangements across various buildings around CSMT. Mumbai RCT has the second largest backlog in terms of cases with over 6,000 pending cases. Until now, the second bench was operating out of makeshift arrangements across various buildings around CSMT.