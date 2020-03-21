More people advised home quarantine take trains, bus

Despite repeated warnings by the State government, nearly 20 people who had been advised home quarantine used public transport on Saturday. Four passengers were deboarded on the Western Railway (WR), while another 15 were stopped by the Central Railway (CR) from boarding trains.

Of the four passengers on the WR, a 27-year old woman and 45-year old man, who returned from Dubai and were on their way to Surat, were deboarded at Virar station while two others were asked to get off at Surat.

Meanwhile, CR’s Railway Protection Force spotted a 30-year-old man with the stamp, who had returned from Dubai at Kalyan station at the ticket counter. He was sent to Rukmani Bai Hospital. The CR also stopped 15 passengers who were spotted at the long-distance section of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT). They were taken to Visava Guest House in Worli.

State Health Minister Rajesh Tope visited CSMT station for a surprise inspection to assess the crowd and cleanliness. A CR official said he asked passengers to come only an hour before the scheduled departure of their train.

In another case, the BEST staff also spotted a passenger with a home quarantine stamp on a bus plying on Route 309. An official said the passenger was a foreign national, who was handed over to the local police after the conductor spotted the stamp.