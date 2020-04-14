More healthcare workers infected

A nurse attached to the Shushrusha Hospital in Dadar tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, taking the total count of affected staff to nine in the hospital. Two doctors and two nurses attached to the Asian Cancer Institute in Sion also tested positive while a radiologist from a south Mumbai hospital has been quarantined.

Angry staffers of Shushrusha Hospital kept at the Rajiv Gandhi Sports Complex in Dharavi recorded a video asking why they still have not been tested. They demanded to be moved out of the complex that is housing high-risk contacts of patients from Dharavi. About 100 staffers were moved to the complex on Sunday, while 29 doctors were moved to Sai Hospital, Mahim. After the video went viral on social media on Monday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) moved the staff members to a Ruparel College hostel.

The BMC has written to the hospital management that it will test only symptomatic individuals, and the hospital is responsible for testing asymptomatic staffers. Assistant municipal commissioner Kiran Dighavkar said, “Other private hospitals have tested their staff at their own cost. We have quarantined them and will screen them regularly for symptoms as per protocol.”

From the cancer institute in Sion, one doctor was admitted to the isolation facility at SevenHills Hospital and the three others were in the process of getting admitted.

A ward boy attached to Breach Candy Hospital, who lives in Dharavi, has also tested positive. Tardeo’s Bhatia Hospital did not report any case on Monday. The hospital’s spokesperson said they have already undertaken extensive deep cleaning and disinfecting of the premises.