More drone pilot training schools in offing

Mumbai

17 June 2020 23:52 IST

DGCA proposes to grant permissions to private firms, institutions under Centre, States

The country’s aviation regulator is planning to allow more than just flight training organisations to offer drone pilot training.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has brought out a draft circular that proposes to allow interested organisations under the Central and State governments, government-approved universities, and even private drone manufacturers to sign up as drone pilot training schools. The DGCA has invited comments on the draft from stakeholders until July 13.

So far, only a few organisations were permitted to operate as remote pilot training organisations (RPTOs) and the focus was primarily on training fixed wing aircraft pilots. Now, entities selected by the DGCA will be able to train drone pilots and grant commercial pilots licences and private pilot licences.

“Hopefully, we will be able to complete the process by next month after examining and factoring in the comments,” a senior DGCA official said.

According to officials from the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA), the move presents great opportunities in areas such as logistics, agriculture, e-commerce, aerial photography, law enforcement.

Prerequisites

As per DGCA requirements, drone pilot training organisations must have at least three serviceable remotely piloted aircraft (RPA) of one type at any given time. RPAs are drones that can be flown beyond the visual line of sight, without the pilot having to look at them physically to manoeuvre them.

Once an institution fulfils these requirements, the DGCA will approve them as an RPTO, initially for a period of five years. RPTOs can apply for renewal of their licence for an additional five years, but it will be subject to satisfactory compliance of requirements. Students will be awarded course completion certificates on clearing the exam with a minimum of 70% marks.

During the lockdown, drones have been used to monitor adherence to physical distancing orders. DGCA also granted express permission to Marut Drones, IoTechWorld Aviation, Omnipresent Robot Technologies, Thanos and PrimeUAV to deploy drones to spray pesticides in areas infested with locusts in the country.

To test the delivery of goods using drones, permissions were granted to 10 firms, including Reliance-backed Asteria Aerospace, Nandan Nilekani-backed ShopX, SpiceJet, and Google-backed Dunzo, to conduct beyond visual line of sight drone projects in designated zones.

Since January, when the MoCA made it mandatory for operators to register their drones, 19,553 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) — 1,832 nano, 13,735 micro, 2,808 small, 140 medium and 1,038 large drones — have been registered. The MoCA opened the window to register drones from June 8.

The process has been left open ended with provisions made for the online issuance of unique identification numbers for drones through the ministry’s Digital Sky platform.