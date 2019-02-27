More doctors accuse JJ Hospital professor of mental harassment

After a 28-year-old woman resident doctor alleged that she suffered harassment at the hands of Dr. Rajshree Katke, a professor at Grant Medical College attached to JJ Hospital, several former students have filed complaints against the professor.

Dr. Ajay Chandanwale, dean of JJ Hospital, said at least four former students have written to him levelling allegations against Dr. Katke and demanding action against her. He said, “I have forwarded all the complaints to the three-member committee that is already looking into the previous complaint of a woman resident doctor. The inquiry is under way.”

The doctors have also sent their complaints to the State’s Directorate of Medical Education and Research and the Secretary, Medical Education.

‘Suffered panic attacks’

A doctor from Jalna in his complaint said that he contemplated suicide after suffering mental and financial harassment under Dr. Katke.

His letter read, “I was in the obstetrics and gynaecology residency post between 2011 and 2014 at JJ Hospital. I was posted at Cama Hospital under Dr. Katke. I complained to the dean, but he took her side and threatened that I would never pass.” The doctor said in his letter that he had suffered acute panic attacks as a result of Dr. Katke’s harassment.

Another doctor, who was Dr. Katke’s student between 2014 and 2016, and now works at a hospital in Powai, said he was forced to recharge her cell phone and pay the fees for her scientific publications. He wrote, “I support the woman resident doctor and her allegations against Dr. Katke as I have experienced the same.”

In another letter, a woman doctor practising in south Mumbai, accused Dr. Katke of indulging in “character assassination” and getting “very personal”.

‘Threats and abuses’

The doctor, who eventually resigned in May 2017, said, “She makes junior doctors pay for her jewellery, saris, pizzas, sweets from Parsi Dairy (milk cake is her favourite). I tried to complain to the dean, but he threatened me and verbally abused me.” The doctor said the professor forced students to buy gold for both her daughters.

Meanwhile, Dr. Katke said that she was unaware of the new complaints.