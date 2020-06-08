Morbid Monday for Mumbai: 64 more die as cases cross 50,000

Mumbai on Monday recorded 64 fatalities, its highest single-day spike yet, pushing its death toll to 1,702. With 1,311 new cases, the city also crossed a grim milestone of 50,000 COVID-19 cases, taking its tally to 50,085.

The city is losing an average of 53 lives to the virus every day. Of the latest victims, 44 were men and 20 were women, while 43 had co-morbidities. While the city’s case fatality rate stands at 3.3%, its case growth rate has dropped to 3%.

Dharavi reported just 12 cases, pushing its case load to 1,924. As on June 7, K East ward (Andheri East) has become the third ward to cross 3,000 cases, surpassing L ward (Kurla). Its case load stands at 3,094. G North ward (Dadar, Mahim and Dharavi) has the highest number of cases in the city with its tally touching 3,456.

The other wards inching close to the 3,000 mark are F North (Matunga, Wadala) and E (Byculla). G South ward (Worli), which had the highest cases till last month, has slipped to the 10th spot. N ward (Ghatkopar) overtaken it with 2,437 cases. P North ward continues to record the highest case growth rate at 6.4%.

War rooms in all wards

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said war rooms have been set up in all its 24 wards and they will help decentralise and quicken the allocation of beds for COVID-19 patients.

A BMC official said, “Doctors will guide patients according to their health condition. Healthcare workers will visit moderate to highly symptomatic patients, examine them and help them get admitted to hospitals.”

The official added that beds will be allocated at the nearest facilities. Asymptomatic patients or those with mild symptoms will be guided for home isolation and monitored.

₹50 lakh compensation

The BMC has decided to provide ₹50 lakh as compensation to the kin of employees who succumb to COVID-19 while on duty.

The scheme will come into force retrospectively from March 1 and will be in effect up to September 30. It covers contractual staff and those receiving honorarium.

BMC has said the employee should have been on duty at least two weeks before being admitted to hospital for treatment. The BMC has claimed to be the first municipal corporation in the country to bring out such a scheme. All healthcare providers are already covered in the Central government’s scheme.