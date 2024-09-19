ADVERTISEMENT

Months after attack on Salman Khan’s residence now his father threatened; two persons detained by police

Published - September 19, 2024 05:02 pm IST - MUMBAI

According to police, the arrested suspects are a couple, and they had threatened screenwriter Salim Khan as a part of a prank

Snehal Mutha

Bollywood actor Salman Khan with his father Salim Khan. | Photo Credit: AFP

Months after actor Salman Khan’s residence was allegedly attacked by Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang, his father Salim Khan was threatened by a woman at Mumbai’s Bandstand area during his early morning walk on Wednesday (September 19, 2024). The two accused have been detained, police said on Thursday (September 19, 2024).

ADVERTISEMENT

According to police, the arrested suspects are a couple, and they had threatened screenwriter Salim Khan as a part of a prank.

The police detained the woman on Thursday (September 19, 2024) after she was called to Bandra police station and the man on Wednesday night from Kidwai Nagar, Wadala. 

Salman Khan house firing: Accused alleges receiving death threats from Dawood's gang

On Wednesday (September 19, 2024), September 18, Salim Khan left for his morning walk from his Galaxy Apartment residence in Bandra, when an unidentified man along with a burqa-clad woman on a moped approached him. Mr.Khan was sitting on a bench when the woman threatened Mr. Khan, saying, “Lawrence Bishnoi ko bulau kya?” (Should I call Lawrence Bishnoi), as per the police.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Later, Mr. Khan informed the police about the incident. Bandra police on Wednesday, registered a case under sections 353(2) (statement conducing to public mischief), 292 (nuisance not otherwise provided for), and 3(5) (general explanation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and reviewed CCTV footage.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Mumbai

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US