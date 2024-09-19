GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Months after attack on Salman Khan’s residence now his father threatened; two persons detained by police

According to police, the arrested suspects are a couple, and they had threatened screenwriter Salim Khan as a part of a prank

Published - September 19, 2024 05:02 pm IST - MUMBAI

Snehal Mutha
Bollywood actor Salman Khan with his father Salim Khan.

Bollywood actor Salman Khan with his father Salim Khan. | Photo Credit: AFP

Months after actor Salman Khan’s residence was allegedly attacked by Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang, his father Salim Khan was threatened by a woman at Mumbai’s Bandstand area during his early morning walk on Wednesday (September 19, 2024). The two accused have been detained, police said on Thursday (September 19, 2024).

According to police, the arrested suspects are a couple, and they had threatened screenwriter Salim Khan as a part of a prank.

The police detained the woman on Thursday (September 19, 2024) after she was called to Bandra police station and the man on Wednesday night from Kidwai Nagar, Wadala. 

Salman Khan house firing: Accused alleges receiving death threats from Dawood's gang

On Wednesday (September 19, 2024), September 18, Salim Khan left for his morning walk from his Galaxy Apartment residence in Bandra, when an unidentified man along with a burqa-clad woman on a moped approached him. Mr.Khan was sitting on a bench when the woman threatened Mr. Khan, saying, “Lawrence Bishnoi ko bulau kya?” (Should I call Lawrence Bishnoi), as per the police.

Later, Mr. Khan informed the police about the incident. Bandra police on Wednesday, registered a case under sections 353(2) (statement conducing to public mischief), 292 (nuisance not otherwise provided for), and 3(5) (general explanation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and reviewed CCTV footage.

