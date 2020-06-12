Mumbai

Monsoon likely to hit city in 48 hours

Soldiering on: A woman walks back home with shopping bags amid the pouring rain, in Thane on Thursday.   | Photo Credit: VibhavBirwatkar

Orange alert issued for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad for Sunday

The southwest monsoon arrived in parts of south and coastal Maharashtra on Thursday and is likely to advance into Mumbai in the next two days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said.

Rain lashed Harnai in south Konkan, central Maharashtra, Marathwada and Goa on Thursday. The IMD said conditions are becoming favourable for the monsoon to further advance into more parts of central Arabian Sea and Maharashtra, including Mumbai, in the next 48 hours. Rain also hit parts of the coastal Sindhudurg district, which shares its border with Goa, including Amboli, Vengurla and other neighbouring areas from 11 a.m. on Thursday, another IMD official said.

IMD also expects enhanced rainfall over the west coast owing to a low pressure area over the Bay of Bengal with cyclonic circulation, which is likely to move northwest-wards.

Vasai recorded 5 cm rain on Thursday, while Lonavala recorded 4 cm rainfall. IMD has forecast thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad on Friday.

The IMD has issued an orange alert (heavy to very heavy rain) for these four districts for Sunday.

K.S. Hosalikar, deputy director general, IMD Mumbai, said, “Several districts of Marathwada have reported heavy rain in the last 24 hours. In next four to five days, central Maharashtra and Marathwada will see heavy rainfall and warnings have also been issued.”

Mumbai recorded a maximum temperature of 33.7 degrees Celsius on Thursday, and a minimum temperature of 26 degrees Celsius. In the last few days, pre-monsoon showers hit several parts of the State.

(With PTI inputs)

