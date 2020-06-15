Monsoon has arrived: IMD

Mumbai

15 June 2020 01:02 IST

Heavy to very heavy rainfall predicted in Mumbai

Monsoon has officially arrived in Mumbai and entire Maharashtra, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday, forecasting heavy to very heavy rain for Monday and Tuesday.

The ‘normal’ date for onset of monsoon in Mumbai is June 11. However, last year it was the most delayed in 45 years, arriving only on June 25. This year, however, the city experienced showers throughout last week. Mumbai has received 208.5 mm rainfall in pre-monsoon showers since June 1 but is yet to see heavy rain.

Orange alert issued

In its district-wise forecast, IMD has issued an orange alert for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar for Monday and Tuesday. An orange alert signifies ‘heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places’. Rain will continue on Wednesday and Thursday as well.

“In the next five days, Maharashtra will see good rainfall. Some parts of Konkan, central Maharashtra, Marathwada and Vidarbha will see very heavy rainfall,” said Shubhangi Bhute, senior scientist at IMD, Mumbai.

From 8.30 a.m. on Saturday to 8.30 a.m. on Sunday, Mumbai had received 19.7 mm rainfall.

However, the city did not see any rain on Sunday, despite the declaration of monsoon. Explaining this, Ms. Bhute said, “There are several criteria for declaration of onset including upper air observation, ground observation, thunderstorm and 2.5 mm rain in two days among others. All of these indicated the onset of monsoon. It has been raining in Mumbai for several days now. Even an hour of heavy rain is enough.”

Apart from Maharashtra, IMD also declared onset of monsoon over Gujarat. It has forecast that the monsoon will advance further north in the next two days. “Active monsoon conditions are expected over West Coast and interior Maharashtra in next two to three days,” IMD said in a press release.