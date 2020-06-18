Monsoon finally makes its presence felt

On its first day with heavy showers since the onset of monsoon on June 14, Mumbai received 36.6mm rainfall on Thursday. The eastern and western suburbs received heavy rainfall compared to the island city. Parts of two buildings collapsed, with three people suffering minor injuries.

Mumbaikars woke up to overcast skies and it rained through the day. Thane and Navi Mumbai, received the heaviest spells in the region, while rain also lashed central Mumbai, including Worli, Dadar, Bandra and Kurla. There was heavy rainfall in the western suburbs too, from Andheri to Dahisar. After 3 p.m., there was a heavy spell in south Mumbai

Between noon and 1 p.m., Chembur received 20 mm rainfall, while between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m., Fort saw 18 mm rainfall, and Malvani 26 mm. In the 24 hours leading up to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Chembur recorded 83 mm rainfall and Dharavi 76 mm. Mumbai received an average of 36.6 mm rainfall as recorded by the India Meterological Department’s (IMD) Santacruz observatory.

With this, the city has received 284 mm rainfall since June 1, surpassing 50% of the average figure of 493.1 mm for June. The all-time highest single-day rainfall for the month was 399 mm recorded on June 10, 1991.

The IMD has forecast rainfall throughout Thursday night, and light to moderate rain from Friday to Monday.

K.S. Hosalikar, deputy director general of IMD, tweeted that there is a circulation over north Konkan and neighbouring areas, and models indicate heavy rain in Mumbai and Thane, and very heavy rainfall at isolated places in south Konkan for 24 hours, that is, until Friday.

Akshay Deoras, a Ph.D scholar at University of Reading, U.K., who tracks weather in India and especially Maharashtra, had said the IMD had declared the onset of monsoon too early. On Thursday, he said, “Not a single meteorological factor suggested the arrival of monsoon in Mumbai on June 14. Finally, strong monsoon winds entered the city on June 18 and triggered widespread rainfall. Since the weather system will weaken, Mumbai and MMR will witness a sharp reduction in the rainfall amount during this weekend and only intermittent showers are expected.”

Meanwhile, three people were injured when a portion of a chawl collapsed in Jogeshwari (East). They were treated and discharged from Cooper Hospital. A portion of a three-storey building collapsed in Kurla, but no casualty was reported. The BMC also received 18 complaints of trees or branches falling and five complaints of short circuit.