Monsoon finally arrives in city, but brings little rain

Two weeks after missing its regular date with the city, monsoon arrived in Mumbai on Tuesday, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) declaring its onset in the entire State.

While it did not rain in the city on Tuesday, prompting people to complain of warm weather, private forecaster Skymet has said to expect a few heavy spells between June 26 and 30.

The 15-day wait for monsoon in the city — the normal date of arrival is June 10 — is the longest since 2009, when onset happened on June 27. Last year, monsoon arrived on June 9.

“Southwest monsoon has further advanced into remaining parts of Central Arabian Sea, Konkan and central Maharashtra … thus covering the entire State,” IMD said in a press release.

So far, the city has received 165mm rainfall or 6.6%, a deficit of 216.9 mm. Last year, by June 25, Mumbai had received 686 mm rainfall.

On Monday, Kandivali, Borivali, Powai, Bhandup, Mulund had received good rainfall. But on Tuesday, the 0.6 mm rainfall brought no relief for Mumbaikars. There was little respite from heat, as the city recorded maximum and minimum temperatures of 32.7 degrees Celsius and 26.5 degrees respectively, both one degree above normal.

Skymet, in an article, said “We now expect monsoon to take a break for next two-three days. In absence of any active monsoon surge, monsoon would remain stagnant and would not progress for the next few days.”

But there will be some rain in Mumbai, as Skymet has forecast scattered spells of light to moderate intensity from Wednesday. A few heavy to very heavy spells may be seen on Thursday and Friday.

“Thus, between June 26 and 30, over 200 mm rains are likely to be seen over Mumbai. However, these showers will not be torrential and heavy in nature. Nevertheless, waterlogging in some areas with localised flooding cannot be ruled out,” another article on Skymet’s website said.