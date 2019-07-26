Monsoon diseases: H1N1 biggest killer

In a trend that has become a cause for concern for State health authorities, nearly 82% of deaths caused by the H1N1 influenza virus were reported from the private sector. The infection continues to be the biggest killer amongst seasonal ailments in the State with 192 deaths this year so far. Heat-related diseases, the second on the list, stood far behind at nine deaths, this year. Meanwhile, dengue has claimed two lives and malaria has taken one victim.

The analysis of the deaths has also revealed that delay in the initiation of the treatment is one of the main reasons for mortality.

H1N1 is an airborne respiratory disease caused by the type-A influenza virus. This year, the virus has infected 1,917 people so far. Nashik, Nagpur, Ahmednagar, and Kolhapur have reported a large number of the cases. Mumbai has reported more than 270 cases and four deaths so far.

Health minister Eknath Shinde on Friday took a detailed review of the scenario of monsoon-related diseases in the State through video conferencing. “We want the mortality to be zero,” Mr. Shinde said.

Oseltamivir is the medicine that works against H1N1. It is available under various brand names like Tamiflu and Antiflu. State’s health secretary Pradeep Vyas said as per the protocol drawn by the health department, doctors should not wait for a patient to test positive for H1N1. “If the symptoms suggest H1N1, the patients should be directly put on medication,” Mr. Vyas said.

The analysis of the H1N1 deaths has also revealed that a majority of the deaths were in the age group of 30 to 50 years. Earlier, high mortality was seen in patients with underlying health conditions but this trend is not seen widely any more.

“A majority of deaths are in the mobile age group of 30 to 50. Nearly 60% of the deceased are healthy individuals who don’t have co-morbid conditions,” Dr. Pradeep Awate, the State’s epidemiologist, said. He said that Oseltamivir is started within three to five days of onset of symptoms in nearly 40% cases.

“The delay in treatment is due to multiple reasons. Often, patients self medicate before going to a physician. When they see a doctor, he initially decides to administer the routine medication based on the symptoms without suspecting H1N1. By this time, the patients become critical,” Dr. Awate said, adding that awareness among the public as well as medical professionals is extremely important.

According to Dr. Awate, the higher number of cases and deaths in Maharashtra are also because of better reporting as compared to other States. “In Mumbai for example, over 47 hospitals are reporting every case.” , he said.