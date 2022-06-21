Money laundering case: Shiv Sena leader Anil Parab questioned for 11 hours

Mr. Parab reached the Ballard Estate ED office at 11.30 a.m. and is reported to have left at 10.30 p.m.

Mr. Parab reached the Ballard Estate ED office at 11.30 a.m. and is reported to have left at 10.30 p.m.

Maharashtra Transport Minister and Shiv Sena leader Anil Parab was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate for 11 hours on Tuesday in connection with an alleged money laundering case with respect to a resort in Maharashtra.

The said resort in Dapoli in Maharashtra’s Ratnagiri district was built by Mr. Parab and is allegedly linked with violations of coastal regulation zone. The plot on which the resort is built is a one acre agricultural land and was purchased by Mr. Parab for ₹1 crore in the year 2017.

He was summoned by the central agency on June 15 after he skipped the summons on June 14. Mr. Parab reached the Ballard Estate ED office at 11.30 a.m. and is reported to have left at 10.30 p.m.

On May 26, the ED had raided several premises of the member of legislative assembly and member of legislative council and wanted to record his statement as the resort is deemed illegal by the Union environment ministry.

An Income Tax raid was also conducted on premises owned by Mr. Parab and his aides