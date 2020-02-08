Money-laundering case: PMLA court sends Wadhawan to judicial custody

Kapil Wadhawan, the promoter of Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL) who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for allegedly having laundered gangster Dawood Ibrahim’s aide Iqbal Mirchi’s money, was produced before the special Prevention of Money Laundering Act court on Friday. He was remanded in judicial custody till February 18.

His lawyer Amit Desai moved the court for bail, and demanded that the ED produce the FIR registered for his examination. Mr. Desai argued that his client was always available in the city and had been cooperating with the agency.

He said that Mr. Wadhawan had even recorded his statement in the middle of the night.

Mr. Desai said the ED had summoned Mr. Wadhawan on December 3, 2019, and that Mr. Wadhawan had requested for another date, but he was denied. He also pointed out that the ED’s complaint before the court did not have any reference to Mr. Wadhawan or his alleged role in the case. “I could not find a single sentence,” Mr. Desai said.

He also questioned the manner in which Mr. Wadhawan was arrested on December 27, 2019, after being summoned to the ED office.

Mr. Wadhawan’s bail plea hearing will now continue on February 11.

The ED had earlier told the court that Mr. Wadhawan was not cooperating in the investigation. Previously, the ED had told the court that an amount of ₹12,773 crore was siphoned off from DHFL, a non-banking financial company, through loans allotted to one lakh fictitious customers through 79 paper companies.