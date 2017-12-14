Molestation inside hospital: cops clueless after two days

Mumbai: Two days after a 22-year-old woman nursing her four-day-old girl was allegedly molested inside the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital at Kalwa, Thane, the police are yet to make any breakthrough.

The woman alleged that at 5.25 a.m. on Monday, while she was feeding her baby, who was diagnosed with jaundice, a man wearing a doctor’s coat and his face covered with a mask entered the room and groped her. Dr. Sandhya S. Khadse, dean of the hospital, said it is still not known whether the man is an outsider or an employee of the hospital. “The woman is so disturbed that she requested for a discharge. She has now been kept under security and the baby is in the NICU.”

The hospital has posted two lady guards from the authorised security force of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC). There are multiple entries to the ward. “We have restricted the entries. On Tuesday, the chief security officer in charge of the TMC had been to the hospital and held a meeting with the guards. If after investigations, we get to know that the accused is an employee, steps will be taken to terminate his employment,” Dr. Khadse said.

Shekar Badge, senior inspector, Kalwa police station, said CCTV footage is the only evidence. “We made all the male staff in the hospital wear white coats and masks. But the victim was unable to recognise the man. We are investigating.”