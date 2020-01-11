Molestation case: wife of DIG claims constable is scapegoat

A day after a departmental enquiry was initiated by the Mumbai Police against constable Dinkar Salve for allegedly threatening the father of a 17-year-old victim of molestation, wife of Deputy Inspector General (Motor Transport), Pune, Nishikant More, has claimed that Mr. Salve has been made a scapegoat.

Knishika More said Mr. Salve had gone to court on Tuesday for a personal matter when she saw him. “I have known him for years as he was previously my husband’s driver. He is my rakhi brother. He knows about the case, and was avoiding eye contact with me. But I spoke to him briefly and the girl’s father used the opportunity. He shot a video on the court premises where use of phone is not allowed. He then made a fake story that Mr. Salve threatened him. First they made false allegations against my husband, now against Mr. Salve,” Ms. More said, adding Mr. Salve’s only fault was that he was known, and spoke to her.

The girl, who alleged that Mr. More had molested her last year, has been missing since Monday night. Mr. More’s wife claimed that it was a plan to not let her husband get anticipatory bail. “One of the news channels had run some CCTV footage in which the channel claimed that the girl was spotted with a boy. I know the boy; he is a friend of the girl’s brother, who also works in her father’s shop. I am sure it was planned so that my husband didn’t get anticipatory bail. It could be either with the knowledge of the parents or could be that she got frustrated with her family’s constant lies. But the girl has clearly not fled for committing suicide due to my husband, as claimed by her in the letter,” Ms. More said.

Meanwhile, the girl’s father said no father would ever make such false claims about his daughter. “No matter how cheap a man would be, he would never make such claims about his daughter. We are worried for her and are waiting for some news about her safety and return,” he said.

On Thursday, Mr. More’s anticipatory bail plea was rejected by Panvel sessions court. His wife now plans to move the Bombay High Court. Based on a report by the DGP recommending disciplinary action against Mr. More, Home Minister Anil Deshmukh suspended him on Thursday. After an FIR against Mr. More was filed with the Taloja police on December 25, he had gone absconding. On Thursday, the family also lodged a non-cognisable offence against Mr. Salve with Panvel City police station.