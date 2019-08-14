Mumbai

Molestation case: actor’s husband gets bail

The second husband of a popular actor, who was arrested on Sunday for allegedly sexually harassing her daughter, was on Tuesday granted bail by the metropolitan magistrate’s court in Borivali. The accused is alleged to have shown obscene material on his cell phone to the 18-year-old victim, who is his stepdaughter, and harassed her since October last year. He was arrested after the actor registered a complaint against him.

Nov 23, 2019

