Modi, Shah’s Delhi poll campaign was to create rift, says Pawar

Mumbai

02 March 2020 01:37 IST

They cannot bear to see unity, says NCP chief

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday hit out at Union Home Minister Amit Shah for failing to maintain law and order, and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Mr. Shah’s campaign for the BJP ahead of the Delhi elections was to create communal tension.

He reiterated that the Maha Vikas Aghadi government will last five years. He was addressing NCP office-bearers and workers at a workshop in Mumbai on Sunday.

“We will try to remove the forces that are disturbing the country’s unity. Considering Delhi’s cosmopolitan nature, the BJP was never going to win. That is why communal tensions have been created to disturb unity. The Prime Minister and Home Minister’s campaign for the Delhi elections was directed towards creating communal tension. It is clear on hearing the PM’s speech. It is concerning that the person leading the country talks of increasing communal discord,” the NCP chief said.

He said that BJP leaders were seen using language such as “goli maaro (shoot them)”. “Educational institutions are being targeted with the help of bhakts, which is concerning. A lot of people came together to keep such forces away [in Delhi]. They cannot bear to see unity,” he said.

He said Mr. Shah did not fulfil his responsibility of maintaining peace in Delhi. He also slammed the Centre for unemployment and poor industrial growth.

“The Shiv Sena knew that the BJP’s policy is to do away with its colleagues. Even Balasaheb had once agreed to support the Gandhis,” he said, explaining the rationale behind the Sena’s decision to go with the Congress and NCP. He said, “This government is working for the people. It will definitely complete its term.”

The NCP chief stressed on the need for the party to increase its strength in Mumbai ahead of the 2022 civic elections. The party has not won more than 14 seats in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation in 20 years. It now wants to cross the 50-seat mark.