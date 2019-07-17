Modi expresses anguish over building collapse

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed anguish over the lives lost in the building collapse in Dongri on Tuesday. The Prime Minister’s Office tweeted, “Collapse of a building in Mumbai’s Dongri is anguishing. My condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. I hope the injured recover soon. Maharashtra government, NDRF and local authorities are working on rescue operations & assisting those in need.”

The Opposition in Maharashtra, meanwhile, was quick to demand that those responsible for the collapse be booked under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code and tried for murder.

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Vijay Vadettiwar, who visited the site, said, “The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) served a notice to this building, but did not ensure that it was evacuated. Ministers are now visiting the area and announcing inquiries. The municipal corporation sits idle and then makes a show of taking action after the tragedy.” He said the Shiv Sena and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have controlled the BMC for 25 years, and no concrete action has been taken to avoid such accidents.

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) blamed the government for inaction over dilapidated and dangerous buildings, despite the party flagging the issue in the recently concluded session of the legislature. NCP State president Jayant Patil said, “The tragedy is a result of the government’s carelessness … Walls are collapsing, people are falling in open manholes, buildings are crashing. The government is more bothered about the election than governance.”

Aaditya meets CM

Meanwhile, Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray termed the collapse as unfortunate. “I have been in touch with Mayor & MC, relief work is on. Prayers for people trapped in the debris. I sincerely request residents of the building tht are declared dilapidated by @mybmc to please evacuate, not risk their lives (sic),” he tweeted.

Late on Tuesday, Mr. Thackeray met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and demanded a law to ease redevelopment of dangerous buildings in the city.

In a letter submitted to Mr. Fadnavis, he said, “As decided in an all-party MLA meeting, a law should be brought to ensure redevelopment of cessed buildings. Similarly, there are a number of non-cessed buildings in Mumbai which should be redeveloped on the same lines and necessary changes should be made to the law through the Urban Development Department.”