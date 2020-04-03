Modi accepts CM’s suggestion on religious meets

Prime Minister Narendra Modi accepted Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s suggestion to ask all religious leaders to refrain from organising any public gatherings, asking all CMs to hold such talks in their States.

Mr. Modi, in his videoconference with CMs, also directed States not to abruptly end the lockdown on April 15, but to decide as per the local situation.

According the Chief Minister’s Office, Mr. Thackeray informed the PM about the increased isolation capacity in Mumbai and special training given to medical students of four colleges in handling COVID-19 patients. “We have started isolating individuals outside hospitals as well even if no prescribed symptoms are shown, as suggested by the new protocol. For this, the corporation and police authorities have taken charge of lodges, clubs and wedding halls,” he told Mr. Modi.

Explaining the sudden jump in the number of cases in Mumbai, Mr. Thackeray said the government has authorised private labs for testing, and reports accumulated for three days were released at the same time, causing the jump.

Mr. Thackeray also said that 1,500 beds are being kept ready to treat only COVID-19 patients at Seven Hills Hospital and a special hospital is being set up in Pune as well.