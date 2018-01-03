Moderate quake hits Palghar; no damage reported

A moderate-intensity earthquake hit the Jawhar tehsil in Palghar district in the early hours of Tuesday. The earthquake was recorded at 2.21 a.m. and measured 3.2 on the Richter Scale, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The epicentre of the quake was calculated at latitude 19.8°N and 73.1°E and at a depth of 10 km. This was the second earthquake in the region in 10 days.

According to Vivekanand Kadam from the Disaster Management Department at the Palghar Collector’s Office, there were no casualties and no damage to any structures in the vicinity of the epicentre.

The earthquake does not seem to have jolted anyone. “I did not feel any tremors,” said Aniket Patil who owns a resort and restaurant in Vikramgad, around a kilometre from the epicentre. He said they were hosting a party on Monday night, which continued till the early hours of Tuesday. “At no point did we feel any tremors.”

Officers from the tehsil office and the local police have asked residents of four villages at the epicentre — Walvanda, Chowck, Shiroshi and Kashivali — to take precautions. Mr. Kadam said, “We were told by the villagers that they felt tremors on December 25, and cracks had developed in the walls of their houses. Hence, as a precautionary measure, the police and tehsil officers have asked them to sleep outside for the next few days.”