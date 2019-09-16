Mock drill in Mumbai airport tests response to air crashes

In a first-of-its-kind mock drill conducted outside the airport periphery, Mumbai International Airport Ltd. (MIAL) simulated an air crash at the SNDT Women’s University, Juhu, on Sunday.

The drill, to ensure preparedness at all times, saw MIAL coordinate with the Brihanamumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), GoAir and SNDT Women’s University.

As part of the simulated exercise, a domestic passenger aircraft on the approach path of runway 09-27 crashed at the university ground — which falls on the approach path — due to an engine failure. The drill lasted from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

An airport spokesperson said that in the mock exercise, the aircraft was an A320 belonging to ABC Airlines carrying 150 passengers and crew from Ahmedabad to Mumbai. The drill began with the aircraft rapidly descending and hitting the ground, resulting in a massive fire before reaching the airport.

To make the exercise realistic, a dummy aircraft was created and partially set on fire to match the magnitude of the situation, MIAL said in a statement.

The passenger-cum-freighter aircraft was also simulated to have been carrying cargo. which included dangerous goods that aggravated the fire. The incident resulted in 75 passenger ‘fatalities’ and 75 ‘injuries’.

500 personnel

Nearly 500 personnel of key emergency responders — State Disaster Management Authority, Mumbai Fire Brigade, National Disaster Response Force, Mumbai Police, hospitals and ambulance services — were in action. Various agencies of the airport and airlines were also deployed as observers to critically evaluate the response by the agencies to combat such emergencies in real time.

“Similarly, the local police were actively involved for panchnama of ‘deceased’ passengers allowing for movement of the ‘deceased’ to Cooper Hospital for post-mortem procedure. Further, arrangements were made for all rescued passengers to reunite with their family and friends after this traumatic incident,” the statement said.

An MIAL spokesperson said such exercises help them stay prepared for any situation, 24x7. “This is the first time an airport of this stature is conducting an emergency response exercise outside the premises of the airport and along with all its other stakeholders,” the spokesperson said.

MIAL said the objective of a real-time simulated mock exercise was to check the efficiency of procedures and responding personnel to minimise the effects of a real emergency while saving lives, property and environment without impacting the day-to-day lives of Mumbaikars.

In April 2019, MIAL had successfully conducted its first full-scale aerodrome emergency exercise late in the evening to check its own and all stakeholders’ preparedness. “Through these real-time mock exercises, it becomes important and integral for servicing bodies like MIAL to work towards the overall betterment of the passengers,” the spokesperson said.