Mobile campaign against child trafficking takes off

A month-long mobile campaign to raise awareness on child trafficking was flagged off from the Gateway of India on Thursday morning.

Named Mukti Caravan, the campaign is being jointly conducted by the Kailash Satyarthi Children’s Foundation (KSCF), Bachpan Bachao Andolan (BBA), Maharashtra Legal Services Authority (MLSA), Maharashtra Labour Department and Capgemini, and was inaugurated by Bombay High Court Justice S.C. Dharamadhikari.

Aimed at creating a child-friendly city, the Mukti Caravan will travel across 59 locations to spread awareness and sensitise people on exploitation and trafficking. It will be led by survivors of child labour and trafficking and will work with the State government to identify and rescue child labourers in the city. Various child rights NGOs will also be part of the campaign.

Shrikant D. Kulkarni, member secretary of the Maharashtra State Legal Services Authority, appealed to people to join the fight against exploitation of children. “It is acknowledged that child labour and trafficking are unmitigated evils and must be eradicated at the earliest. There is no justification for their existence. Children should be allowed to mature under natural mental, intellectual and physical growth. This is essential for the growth of the nation.”

Justice Dharmadhikari said as a society, we have failed our children, and should step up our efforts to save them from various forms of exploitation. “If we are able to extend a helping hand to distressed children, the nation will usher in the path of development. We must take cognizance of the fact that our children have rights. The movement launched here will serve as a motivation for them to not deprive the children of their rights, willingly or unwillingly,” he said.

He said any person sitting in a top judicial position should possess the innocence and fearlessness of a child. “The police should have the hearts and minds of parents while dealing with children,” he said.

Samir Mathur, chief executive officer of Bachpan Bachao Andolan, praised the Maharashtra government for taking the lead and collaborating with Bachpan Bachao Andolan in the fight against child trafficking. “We are happy and grateful that the state government has taken proactive measures to deal with the vexatious issue and ensure that children are free, safe and healthy. Mumbai is a city with a large heart and every child's safety and freedom is an integral part of its culture.” Mr. Mathur said.