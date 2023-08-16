ADVERTISEMENT

Mob attack on teenager who ‘kidnapped’ girl at railway station in Mumbai

August 16, 2023 10:13 pm | Updated 10:13 pm IST - Mumbai

The incident, which reportedly took place on July 21, gained attention after a viral video surfaced on social media on Tuesday evening

Abhinay Deshpande
A teenager was allegedly assaulted by a group of men while attempting to board an express train at Bandra railway terminus with a 17-year-old girl from another community. The group claimed the girl was abducted by the boy, according to officials.

The incident, which reportedly took place on July 21, gained attention after a viral video surfaced on social media on Tuesday evening. The attackers chanted ‘Jai Shri Ram’ during the assault. However, no case has been registered.

The 16-year-old boy belongs to a minority community and the girl hail from Ambarnath in Thane district.

“The girl’s family had previously lodged a kidnapping complaint with Ambarnath police. After learning that the boy and the girl were waiting at the Bandra railway terminus, around a dozen people descended on the station and started assaulting the boy amid chants of ‘Jai Shri Ram’,” police said.

In a video that went viral on social media, the attackers were seen dragging the boy out of the station premises by his hair, while a police officer stood by. Bystanders recorded the violence on their mobile phones and posted the video.

According to police, the boy was taken to Nirmal Nagar police station in Bandra East, but since the kidnapping case was registered at Ambernath, he was handed over to the police there.

A case has as yet not been registered against the attackers as there is no formal complaint lodged against them. Police are waiting for the boy’s family to file a complaint and identify the attackers who can be clearly seen in the video.

