MNS worker beaten to death by mob after altercation with rickshaw driver; nine arrested

Published - October 15, 2024 05:50 am IST - Mumbai

Akash Maeen (27) was assaulted by a group of persons who gathered in support of an autorickshaw driver with whom he had an altercation at Shivaji Chowk, the Dindoshi police station official said

PTI

Image used for representational purpose. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Nine people were arrested for allegedly assaulting and killing a Maharashtra Navnirman Sena worker in Mumbai's Malad East area, a police official said on Monday (October 14, 2024).

On Saturday evening, Akash Maeen (27) was assaulted by a group of persons who gathered in support of an autorickshaw driver with whom he had an altercation at Shivaji Chowk, the Dindoshi police station official said.

"Maeen was kicked and punched, leaving him with serious injuries. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he died. Based on CCTV footage, we held six persons on Sunday and three on Monday. They have been charged under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for murder and other offences," the official said.

