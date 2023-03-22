ADVERTISEMENT

MNS’ `Padva Melava’ in Mumbai’s Dadar today: security beefed up

March 22, 2023 05:43 am | Updated 03:19 am IST - Mumbai

The rally will be held at Shivaji Park in Dadar area of central Mumbai.

PTI

Security in Dadar area here will be stepped up on Wednesday in view of the`Padva Melava' (Gudi Padva rally) of the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, an official said here.

Adequate police force will be deployed as thousands of MNS supporters are expected to attend the rally, an official said.

Parking will be prohibited on seven roads leading to Shivaji Park.

Traffic on some roads will be diverted. Police have also set up temporary parking spaces for vehicles coming from outside the city, the official added.

