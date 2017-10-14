MNS left reeling as 6 of its 7 corporators flock to Sena

The Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) was dealt a severe blow on Friday when six of its seven corporators in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) switched loyalties and joined hands with the Shiv Sena.

Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray said, “All six corporators have come back home to the Matoshree. The legal process to finalise their return is complete.” The corporators who entered the Sena fold are Archana Bhalerao (Ward 126), Parmeshwar Kadam (Ward 133), Ashwini Matekar (Ward 156), Dilip Lande (Ward 163), Harshal More (Ward 189) and Dattaram Narvankar (Ward 197). The lone man standing for the MNS in the BMC is Sanjay Turde, the corporator of Ward 166.

More reason to cheer

The Sena has another reason to celebrate as party candidate Raju Pedanekar, who emerged second in the polls at Ward No. 62, is poised to take over as the corporator. The Supreme Court recently had declared invalid the caste certificate of independent corporator Changez Multani. The Sena’s tally in the BMC has now swelled to 91, dashing BJP’s hopes of dislodging the party from the top spot.

Mr. Lande said, “We decided to join the Sena for the cause of the Marathi manoos. Certain parties have been threatening to remove a Marathi man from the mayor’s post.” MNS leader Sandip Deshpande said by breaking up the party, the Sena has back-stabbed the Marathi voter. He said, “We were open to allying with the Sena ahead of the BMC polls. But it turned down our offer. What was the need to do this to us now?”

The defection comes a day after the BJP’s Jagruti Patil won the Bhandup bypoll (Ward No.116), improving its tally to 83. BJP MP Kirit Somaiya hurled allegations of horse-trading against the Sena and tweeted that it was scared of losing control of the BMC after its loss in Bhandup.

Mr. Thackeray retorted, “Donkeys should not talk about horse trade. As an alliance partner of the Shiv Sena, our friends should actually be happy and supportive at our progress. If our success is causing a stomach ache to our ally, then the question that arises is whether they are actually our friend or enemy.”