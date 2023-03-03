MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande attacked with cricket stumps during morning walk

March 03, 2023 12:36 pm | Updated 12:36 pm IST

Raj Thackeray’s Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) spokesperson and former corporator, Sandeep Deshpande, was attacked by unidentified persons during a morning walk at Dadar’s Shivaji Park on Friday.

Mr. Deshpande, who was attacked with cricket stumps, sustained injuries on his legs and hands and was soon rushed to a nearby hospital where his condition is said to be stable.

The MNS leader, a close aide of Mr. Thackeray, who is active on social media, according to police, was attacked by three unidentified persons with stumps. A case was registered by the Shivaji Park police station and a probe is on. Police are analysing the video footage of surveillance cameras in the area to identified the masked attackers and nab them.

