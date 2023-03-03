HamberMenu
MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande attacked with cricket stumps during morning walk

Mr. Deshpande sustained injuries on his legs and hands, and is said to be out of danger

March 03, 2023 12:36 pm | Updated 12:36 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
File photo of MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande.

File photo of MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Raj Thackeray’s Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) spokesperson and former corporator, Sandeep Deshpande, was attacked by unidentified persons during a morning walk at Dadar’s Shivaji Park on Friday.

Mr. Deshpande, who was attacked with cricket stumps, sustained injuries on his legs and hands and was soon rushed to a nearby hospital where his condition is said to be stable.

The MNS leader, a close aide of Mr. Thackeray, who is active on social media, according to police, was attacked by three unidentified persons with stumps. A case was registered by the Shivaji Park police station and a probe is on. Police are analysing the video footage of surveillance cameras in the area to identified the masked attackers and nab them.

