Mumbai

MNS launches Shivmudra-printed saffron flag, hints at tie-up with BJP in Maharashtra

MNS supporters wave new saffron flag bearing Shivmudra on it at State conclave venue at NSE ground, Goregaon on Thursday.

MNS supporters wave new saffron flag bearing Shivmudra on it at State conclave venue at NSE ground, Goregaon on Thursday.   | Photo Credit: Vijay Bate

more-in

In the party meeting, MNS leader Raj Thackeray launched his son Amit Thackeray into politics officially

Twelve years after the party was formed, Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena on Thursday changed its flag from tricolor saffron, blue and green to saffron with Shivmudra printed on it. Shivmudra is the royal seal of Maharashtra’s warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

The new flag was unveiled at the party's conference currently being held at Goregaon in suburban Mumbai.

The conference will also chalk out party's future course of action. According to reports, the MNS is likely to adopt the Hindutva strategy with a possibility of allying with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Maharashtra. Both MNS and BJP are presently left with no allies in State politics as BJP's long-term ally Shiv Sena had joined hands with Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

Raj Thackeray's son Amit Thackeray shows new party flag during party's convention at NESCO grounds, Goregaon. MNS founder Raj Rhackeray is set to launch his son officially in the party convention on January 23.

Raj Thackeray's son Amit Thackeray shows new party flag during party's convention at NESCO grounds, Goregaon. MNS founder Raj Rhackeray is set to launch his son officially in the party convention on January 23.   | Photo Credit: Vijay Bate

A photo of Hindutva ideologue V.D. Savarkar at the MNS stage has hinted that the party will go on the hard-line Hindutva mode in the State along with the BJP to capture the alleged void left by Sena's exit.

Mr. Thackeray's son Amit Thackeray is also likely to be launched in the politics on Thursday at the party program aiming to attract young voters.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Mumbai
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 23, 2020 12:58:37 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/mumbai/mns-launches-shivmudra-printed-saffron-flag-hints-at-tie-up-with-bjp-in-maharashtra/article30631961.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY