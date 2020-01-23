MNS launches Shivmudra-printed saffron flag, hints at tie-up with BJP in Maharashtra

Twelve years after the party was formed, Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena on Thursday changed its flag from tricolor saffron, blue and green to saffron with Shivmudra printed on it. Shivmudra is the royal seal of Maharashtra’s warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

The new flag was unveiled at the party's conference currently being held at Goregaon in suburban Mumbai.

The conference will also chalk out party's future course of action. According to reports, the MNS is likely to adopt the Hindutva strategy with a possibility of allying with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Maharashtra. Both MNS and BJP are presently left with no allies in State politics as BJP's long-term ally Shiv Sena had joined hands with Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

Raj Thackeray's son Amit Thackeray shows new party flag during party's convention at NESCO grounds, Goregaon. MNS founder Raj Rhackeray is set to launch his son officially in the party convention on January 23. | Photo Credit: Vijay Bate

A photo of Hindutva ideologue V.D. Savarkar at the MNS stage has hinted that the party will go on the hard-line Hindutva mode in the State along with the BJP to capture the alleged void left by Sena's exit.

Mr. Thackeray's son Amit Thackeray is also likely to be launched in the politics on Thursday at the party program aiming to attract young voters.