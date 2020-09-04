MNS joins chorus to reopen temples in State

Raj Thackeray

Mumbai

04 September 2020 00:46 IST

Raj Thackeray threatens to use force if Maharashtra govt. fails to meet demand

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Thursday wrote to his estranged cousin and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray demanding the reopening of temples in the State.

Mr. Thackeray asked why the government is refusing to open the doors of temples when it has allowed even malls to resume operations. “I do wonder if the government is in a trance or a daze and has turned a deaf ear to the reverent sentiments of Hindus,” he said.

The MNS chief said he had wholeheartedly supported the government’s decision to shut religious places in the wake of the novel coronavirus outbreak. He said during the lockdown all businesses were closed and only essential services were allowed to function. “However, now when the process of normalisation has begun, why are the temples in Maharashtra still closed?” he asked.

In his letter, Mr. Thackeray said it is time the government issues standard operating procedures for the reopening of temples. He said, “Keeping the reopening of temples at the bottom of the list is not a sign of progression. Instead, the State needs to set out practical protocols for the opening of temples.” He warned the government that if it continues to ignore the pleas of the people, then they will have to go against the laid down restrictions and forcibly reopen temples in the State.

The MNS chief also praised the understanding and maturity displayed by members of the Hindu community in Maharashtra while observing religious festivities such as Aashadi Wari and Ganesh Chaturthi. He said they adhered to the rules and regulations set by the government with utmost sincerity.

Mr. Thackeray said, “If the government decides to open up the temples, I have full faith that my Hindu brothers and sisters will meticulously abide by the protocols. Opening temples is not just for devotees. One has to look at it holistically. There are priests and various shops selling ‘puja requirements’ in and around temples. In short, it is also a small business sector. Why is the government not concerned about their livelihood?”

Last week, the Bharatiya Janata Party organised a State-wide ‘Ghanta Naad’ (ringing of bells) agitation and Imtiyaz Jaleel, All India Majlis-e- Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen MP, also demanded the reopening of mosques.

Concluding his letter, Mr. Thackeray said, “Citizens need solace and a prayer to god to save them from this catastrophe. I firmly believe that the government should not be an obstacle between god and devotees.”