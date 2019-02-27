MNS corporator to donate to Pulwama families

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena corporator Sanjay Turde wants to donate his annual honorarium to the families of Pulwama martyrs. He wrote to the municipal commissioner and mayor in the matter on Tuesday.

The attack on 40 CRPF personnel in Pulwama on February 14 shook the nation. After the attack, heart-rending stories of the jawans’ families, who faced an uncertain future, were reported. Help poured in from across the country.

In one such instance, the single MNS corporator in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Sanjay Turde, wants to donate his honorarium to them. Every corporator gets an honorary fee apart from allowances, a laptop, cellphone, phone bills, and conveyance. Mr. Turde wants to donate his fee for a period of one year.

“It is my duty to help the families of those who did not think twice before laying down their life for the nation. I would like to donate one year’s honorarium to the families of martyrs. I request the administration to process my request immediately,” Mr. Turde said, in his letter.

The Bharatiya Janata Party, the second largest party in the BMC, celebrated the air strike in Pakistan by shouting slogans outside the general assembly. The corporators chanted, ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’, ‘Vande Mataram’ and ‘Indian Army zindabad’ outside and inside the assembly hall.

Unanimous decision

Leader of the House, Vishakha Raut, moved a proposal to congratulate the House over the strikes and the proposal was supported by all the parties. “We are extremely proud of the Indian Army. Our government has done what the previous government could not in 70 years of their rule,” said BJP leader Manoj Kotak.