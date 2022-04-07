MNS chief to answer criticism at Thane rally on April 9

He had threatened to ask party workers to play Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers outside mosques

Days after he threatened to ask party workers to play Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers outside mosques and facing severe criticism for attempting to disturb social harmony, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray will hold his next rally in neighbouring Thane to “answer” criticism.

MNS leader Sandip Deshpande said that after Mr. Thackeray’s speech on Gudi Padwa, several questions were raised and many people were uncomfortable. “He will answer them all in Thane.”

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and Maharashtra Minister Jitendra Awhad had slammed the MNS chief for his speech and attempts to vilify Muslim community with references to Madrassas. Mr. Awhad whose constituency Mumbra-Kalwa is a part of Thane Municipal corporation (TMC) had challenged the MNS chief to come with him and visit Madrassas in Mumbra. “You won’t even find a razer inside,” he had said.

Mr. Thackeray who also targeted the NCP in his speech has come under attack from the party chief Sharad Pawar, deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and State Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil for his “attempts to disturb peace”.

Thane MNS president Avinash Jadhav said that the rally in Thane would answer all questions. “It will be as big a rally as the one in Mumbai,” he said.