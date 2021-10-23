Mumbai

MNS chief Raj Thackeray, mother test positive for COVID-19

A file picture of Raj Thackeray.   | Photo Credit: PTI

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray and his mother Kunda Thackeray tested positive for coronavirus infection on Saturday, a civic official said here.

Both have mild symptoms, said the official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), adding that they were asked to isolate at their residence in Dadar area.

A senior aide of Mr. Thackeray confirmed that he has the infection.

Mr. Thackeray (53) had recently been visiting Nashik, Pune and Thane and also meeting party leaders in Mumbai ahead of the next year's civic elections.


