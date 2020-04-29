MMRDA to set up facility for non-critical COVID-19 patients at BKC ground

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has started building a 1,000-bed facility at its exhibition ground in Bandra Kurla Complex to cater to non-critical COVID-19 patients.

“We started the civil work [on Monday] and have finalised the outer design of the structure. The internal design should be ready by Wednesday,” B.G. Pawar, MMRDA spokesperson, said.

The facility will be housed in a waterproof ‘German tent’ (a hangar-like structure) equipped with oxygen supply and a laboratory to carry out blood tests. The MMRDA also plans to procure medical equipment and furniture such as beds and masks Officials said the Jupiter Hospitals group is lending its expertise to set up the facility.

A key aspect of the civil work will be to provide sewage facilities to the ground. “The facility is being planned on the lines of a hospital. It will have cabins with dedicated oxygen supply. It will have common wards for patients, cabins for doctors and nurses. There will be a laundry to wash robes and bedsheets,” an MMRDA official said.

Mr. Pawar said the civil work will be completed in around 10 days and they aim to have the facility ready in 15 to 20 days. It will adhere to the guidelines laid down for other COVID-19 facilities and will be handed over to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation upon completion. Mr. Pawar said that if required, the facility can be expanded to a capacity of 5,000 beds.