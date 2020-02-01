MMRDA to revisit alignment of Metro 5 corridor

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) is reviewing the alignment of Metro 5, which will connect Thane and Kalyan, after PWD Minister Eknath Shinde directed officials to look into the grievances of locals.

“There is a demand to change the alignment in the second phase of Metro 5, which is between Bhiwandi and Kalyan. We are looking into it currently,” R.A. Rajeev, Metropolitan Commissioner, MMRDA, said.

MMRDA officials said in Bhiwandi, the Metro corridor is going over a Muslim burial ground and passing through a congested area, and hence residents want the alignment to be changed. In Kalyan the line is sought to be extended to Birla College via Khadakpada instead of going through old Kalyan.

The 24.9-km-long Metro 5 is expected to cost nearly ₹8,400 crore and expected to ferry around three lakh passengers daily in 2031. The corridor is expected to be completed by December 22, with the State government allocating ₹200 crore in the 2019-20 budget.

The line will be merged with Metro 4, being built between Kasarvadavali in Thane and Wadala.

Work on the first phase of Metro 5, between Thane and Bhiwandi, is under way with civil contracts awarded in August 2019 for the construction of the viaduct and seven elevated stations.

The Metro corridor is expected to bring rail connectivity to Bhiwandi, which is currently accessible primarily by road and has no suburban rail network.