MMRDA to begin work on Bhayander-Vasai bridge

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) will soon commence the construction of the long-pending creek bridge connecting Bhayander (West) and Vasai (West). The 4.98-km bridge is expected to cost ₹1,501.16 crore and is likely to be completed by September 2024.

Consultant appointed

Senior MMRDA officials said tenders for the project will soon be floated, and that they were aiming to award the contracts in the next few months. MMRDA has appointed M/s. Stup Consultants to prepare a detailed report.

The project had been stuck for several years owing to environmental clearances and the fact that a portion of the bridge passed through salt pan lands. Senior officials said they were in the final stages of getting the environmental clearances and had received an in-principle approval from the Centre to construct a portion of the flyover on salt pan land. “We should be ready with all the requisite permissions in a few months’ time,” a senior MMRDA official, said.

Once completed, the six-lane bridge, three for each direction, is expected to cut the travel time to Vasai and Virar by at least 45 minutes. At present, the road access between Vasai-Virar and Mumbai is only through the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway. The highway lies around 10 kilometres to the east of the towns and sees heavy congestion during peak hours as it is the arterial link between Mumbai and Gujarat.

Parallel to railway bridge

The new bridge will be built almost parallel to the existing railway bridge and will provide direct access for motorists to Bhayander and by extension, Mumbai city. MMRDA officials said the new bridge will serve over eight lakh people daily who travel by road to and from that region.