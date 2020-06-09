MMRDA sets up 24x7 monsoon control room

Mumbai

09 June 2020

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has set up an emergency control room for the coming monsoon, which will take round-the-clock follow ups on action on complaints.

The control room would be operational 24x7 with three eight-hour shifts and will function until October 15. “Issues such as uprooting of trees, waterlogging, accidents, traffic snarls and potholes within MMRDA jurisdiction can be reported. The control room officials would also welcome information on unusual occurrences or impending dangers. The control room will work in tandem with the Railways, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, traffic police, BEST, Mumbai Fire Brigade and other agencies,” R.A. Rajeev Metropolitan Commissioner, MMRDA, said.

The MMRDA Control Room has been set up with a view to minimise inconvenience to vehicular and pedestrian traffic at various project sites being implemented by the authority. Mr. Rajeev said all contractors had been instructed to adhere to safety measures and stringently follow norms as far as barricading, reinstatement of damaged roads and works, clearing and disposal of the muck on the roads is concerned. “The contractors will also need to maintain dewatering pumps of adequate capacity where there is no connectivity to stormwater drains and also at the water logging spots,” he said

