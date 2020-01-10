MMRDA sets sights on starting work on four new Metro lines

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) is aiming to start work on four additional Metro lines, comprising a total length of 87.6 km, and commission 35 km of Metro lines this year.

R.A. Rajeev, Metropolitan Commissioner, MMRDA, said, “The target is to implement 337 km of Metro lines in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region by 2026. We hope to start work on four more lines this year and are also looking at making two lines operational by the year-end.”

The four projects are Line 10 (Gaimukh to Shivaji Nagar), Line 11 (Wadala to General Post Office), Line 12 (Kalyan to Taloja) and the 45-km-long Line 14 (Kanjurmarg to Badlapur), which Mr. Rajeev said would be built on a Public Private Partnership model. The MMRDA is planning to commission Lines 2A and 7 by December.

In an interaction with journalists on Thursday, Mr. Rajeev said among its main shortcomings last year was the Monorail, which continues to be plagued with several issues. Earlier this month, the MMRDA had to cancel the tender to procure new Monorail rakes as there were few bidders.

Mr. Rajeev said they had floated tenders again but the process has been hampered by the dearth of Monorail manufacturers globally.

ITS to be finalised

He said the Monorail guideway was built to suit rakes made by Scomi. Owing to this, other manufacturers had to invest in design, thus raising the cost. The other major shortcoming was the non-implementation of the Integrated Ticketing System (ITS). He said, “We are aiming to finalise the ITS in time for the commissioning of the Metro lines in December.”

Mr. Rajeev said 25% of the civil work of the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link had been completed and the MMRDA aims to open Kalanagar flyover by March. It also aiming to complete work on Santacruz-Chembur Link Road and BKC-Vakola junction this year.

“We should also start work on our project to improve the Western Express Highway. We should begin work on T2 junction as a pilot before the monsoon,” he said. The MMRDA has appointed Louis Berger Consultants to suggest plans to reduce congestion on the 25-km road. Work on Lines 2B (DN Nagar to Mandale), 4 (Wadala to Kasarwadavali) and 6 (Swami Samarth Nagar to Vikhroli) is under way.

Work on Metro 4A (Kasarwadavali to Gaimukh), 5 (Thane to Bhiwandi-Kalyan) and Metro 7A/9 (Dahisar to Mira Bhayander, and Andheri East to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport) was recently started.