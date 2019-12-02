MMRDA seeks permission to remove 344 trees for Metro 2B

The MMRCL’s work on the Metro 3 car shed in Aarey colony may have been stayed, but now the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) wants to remove 344 trees between Kala Nagar and MTNL junction in Bandra (East) for work on Metro 2B.

The MMRDA wants to cut 52 trees and transplant 292 trees that are coming in the way on a section of the Metro 2B corridor in Bandra Kurla Complex. It has submitted a proposal to the civic Tree Authority, which issued a public notice on November 28. Citizens have time until December 5 to register their objections, which will be heard on December 9.

Environmentalist Zoru Bhathena said, “Initially, the MMRDA wanted to remove around 1,000 trees on the same patch. When we objected to this, a site visit was conducted and it was then decided to reduce the number of trees to be removed. And even among these, most will be transplanted. Now it is only to be seen where they will be transplanted. Ideally, the MMRDA should transplant them in the same area. Of the 344, there are few really magnificent trees that should survive.”

The MMRDA could not be reached for comment.

The 23.6-km long Metro 2B is being built between DN Nagar in Andheri and Mandale in Mankhurd. The elevated Metro line is expected to cost ₹10,986 crore and is planned to be commissioned by December 2021. Once completed, it will provide connectivity to eastern and central suburbs such as Chembur and Kurla and western suburbs as well as provide a link to Bandra Kurla Complex.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday stayed the construction of the Metro 3 shed in Aarey colony. The Shiv Sena had opposed the removal of 2,700 trees for the car shed in the Tree Authority meeting, and had later moved court. The Sena had assured protesters that it would take action on the the trees being felled.