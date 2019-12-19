MMRDA road in varsity: ex-VC sniffs a scam

Former vice-chancellor of Mumbai University (MU), Dr. Bhalchandra Mungekar, has alleged irregularities by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) and a prospective scam in the construction of roads in the Kalina campus. According to Dr. Mungekar, MU entered into an agreement with MMRDA where the land would be transferred to the authority, which in return would provide Transfer of Development Rights (TDR) for 8.5 acres of land to the university. This could later be monetised. The amount would be collected by the MMRDA and the university could use it for its needs.

“The deal is totally non-transparent and is fraught with gross irregularities, and hence amounts to a prospective scam. I will be meeting the Chief Minister next week and demanding a high-level inquiry as well as a stay on this proposal,” he said, addressing a conference.

The MMRDA was appointed as the special planning authority for the Mumbai University’s Kalina Campus in 2018. MMRDA is constructing two roads, a 2-km elevated road connecting Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) and Hans Bhugra Marg and a 690-metre road connecting BKC and Kalina. The MMRDA will also be creating a master plan for the campus.

Dr. Mungekar said, “It seems like the university council and chancellor were not informed about it and the master plan has also not yet been prepared. Moreover, when the TDR is sold, it will give access to private builders to construct residential and commercial buildings inside the campus.” He said the 243 acres of land was given to the university only for educational activities and it has been treated as No Development Zone.

“Not a single centimetre of the land was given to any agency, including the government, in the past 50 years. No university in the country has allowed roads to run from within its campus and divide it. This will destroy the sanctity of the campus,” he said.

Dr. Mungekar said the government approved the revamp plan under the older Maharashtra University Act, 1994 as the newer Maharashtra Public Universities Act, 2016 would not have permitted the sale of university land.

The former VC also said the university will be transferring 50 departments from the Fort campus to the Kalina campus. “The Kalina campus will be overcrowded due to this. It is also not known for what purpose the vacant land of the Fort campus will be used.”