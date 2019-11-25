MMRDA plans single application for all transport services in city

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) is planning to develop a mobile application that will serve as a single platform for all transport services in the city.

The app will dispel the need to have several mobile applications for different services such as app-based taxi aggregators, railways, Metro and public bus services in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

R.A. Rajeev, Metropolitan Commissioner, MMRDA, said a study of all international models showed that the one adopted by the Helsinki-based Whim app was ideal for the city.

“In a city where there are so many options, we need to provide a place where everyone can seamlessly and effortlessly access all modes of transport and not have to switch between different apps,” he said.

Whim app, created by the Helsinki-based MaaS Global, was rolled out in 2016. It partners with city transport operators and allows its users to select any mode such as public transport, taxis, bikes and more.

The concept of Whim app is ‘mobility as a service’, and it has gained popularity in the past few years in European countries.

Mr. Rajeev said in a city like Mumbai, with several transport operators, the app will need to be backed by a single authority such as the MMRDA.

Senior officials said it is still in the conceptual stage and it will be at least one year before it can take shape. “The idea is to provide a platform where commuters can travel with one ticket and have the information such as expected time of arrival of trains, buses or cabs in one place,” a senior MMRDA official said.