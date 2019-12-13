MMRDA plans signal-free stretch on WEH

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has appointed global consultants to suggest a plan to create a signal-free passage from Bandra to Borivali on the Western Express Highway (WEH). The project is expected to commence soon at a pilot junction and the global consultants will prepare a detailed project report. The project is estimated to be completed in about six months at a cost of around ₹100 crore.

The consultant will need to study the existing shortcomings on the WEH and suggest measures to reduce congestion. The MMRDA plans to beautify the central median and footpaths with green walls and flowering landscapes, install street lights with sufficient lux (illumination) levels for commuters at night and provide facilities like toilets and electric charging stations under flyovers.

“The structural audit of all foot over bridges on WEH is being completed and certain structural repairs, such as painting will commence soon. The works of underpass widening will be completed soon and 25-km anti-crash barriers will be installed on both sides of WEH and footpaths,” an MMRDA official said.

WEH is among the most congested roads in the city catering to nearly 7000 vehicles during peak hour in peak direction. MMRDA officials said that they had awarded tenders for bituminous surface works for 5.8 lakh sq.mt. of the highway and work was under progress. “The tenders for bituminous surface works for 4.5 lakh sq.mt will be awarded in a week's time. Certain portion will need concretization but most of the work is bituminous. MMRDA is also examining to cover the nullah at Kherwadi junction to improve the bottleneck on the road as well as the drainage capacity of the nullah,” an MMRDA official said.