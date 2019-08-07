MMRDA picks contractor for civil work of Metro 5

The executive committee of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) on Tuesday appointed a contractor for the civil work of Metro 5, which will run from Thane to Kalyan via Bhiwandi.

The committee recommended the appointment of M/s. AFCONS Infrastructure Ltd. to partly design and construct the elevated viaduct and seven elevated stations: Dhamankar Naka, Anjur Phata, Purna, Kalher, Kasheli, Balkum Naka and Kapurbawdi. The scope of work includes integration of Metro 5 with Metro 4, which will run from Kasarwadavali in Thane to Wadala.

The committee also appointed the consortium of M/s. Systra (France), M/s. Consulting Engineers Group Ltd., and M/s. Systra MVA Consulting (India) Pvt. Ltd. as general consultants for the civil work on Metro 5 and Metro 9. MMRDA will be building Metro 9 from Dahisar (East) to Mira-Bhayander and from Andheri (East) to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. Metro 9 is an extension of Metro 7, which will run from Dahisar (East) and Andheri (East).

MMRDA also appointed M/s. Epicons Consultant Pvt. Ltd. as the project management consultants for constructing Metro Bhavan, which is planned to be the control centre of all Metros in the city.

R.A. Rajeev, metropolitan commissioner, MMRDA, said, “Developing a Metro line or two isn’t the exact need of the hour. Considering the traffic chaos, deteriorating air quality and endangered environment, what we need is ‘total connectivity’, which will spur car owners to take to public transport. Hence, our focus is to develop Metro lines.”